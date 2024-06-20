5 illegal immigrants charged with kidnapping Indiana teen

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – Five illegal immigrants are facing kidnapping charges in the disappearance of a teenager.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers received an alert this week regarding an ongoing search for a 14-year-old girl from Cass County.

The girl’s father saw her get into a black Dodge Durango with an unknown license plate. He quickly called the Logansport Police Department to report her missing.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office told troopers that they had tracked the girl’s cell phone to a vehicle with Texas plates heading west on U.S. 36 near Hannibal, Missouri.

The trooper found the SUV, stopped it in Macon County, Missouri, and found the missing teenager in the backseat. He safely took her out and put her in his patrol car.

Marlon Aguilar from Honduras, Arturo Eustaquio from Mexico, Noe Guzman Hernandez from Mexico, Daniel Ruiz Lopez from Mexico, and Carlos Funez from Honduras were arrested with assistance from the Macon Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, the men planned to take the girl to California.