McCormick releases marijuana legalization plan

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — Indiana’s Democratic nominee for governor, Jennifer McCormick, has released her “Commonsense Cannabis Legalization Plan.”

She is calling for a “responsible and well-regulated industry” to allow Hoosier adults to buy and use cannabis.

Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio all allow recreational adult use of the drug, and Kentucky has approved medical marijuana.

The drug remains illegal in Indiana.

Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater has also been pushing for the legalization of pot. Republican candidate Mike Braun has called pot legalization in Indiana “inevitable.”