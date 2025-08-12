August 12, 2025
McDonaldland Characters Return After 20 Years with New Collectible Meal

by Macy Gray
(Photo Supplied/McDonald's)

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOWO) – Fans of McDonaldland are getting a dose of nostalgia starting Tuesday, Aug. 12, as Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, and the Fry Friends return nationwide — including all Fort Wayne-area locations. The limited-time McDonaldland Meal includes your choice of a Quarter Pounder® with Cheese or 10-piece McNuggets®, World Famous Fries®, and the brand-new Mt. McDonaldland Shake, inspired by a famous landmark from the whimsical world.

Each meal comes in one of six collectible tins featuring a different McDonaldland character, encouraging fans to collect the whole crew. This marks the first official McDonaldland character comeback in more than 20 years, giving both longtime fans and a new generation a chance to experience the magic.

