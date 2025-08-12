Wabash County Man Arrested After Police Chase Through Fields

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – A Wabash man with active warrants in two counties was arrested after leading police on a multi-mile chase Wednesday night that ended in a farm field.

Indiana State Police say Sgt. Kyle Miller spotted 45-year-old David R. Odham around 8:30 p.m. near County Roads 200 East and 1000 South in LaFontaine. Odham, driving a 1996 Ford Ranger, was wanted on warrants out of Wabash and Cass counties.

When Sgt. Miller turned on his emergency lights, police say Odham refused to pull over, instead speeding north on County Road 100 East and blowing through several stop signs. The pursuit eventually left the roadway and continued into a field near County Road 600 East and State Road 124, where Sgt. Miller used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the truck.

Odham then ran from the scene but was caught moments later. Police say they found suspected marijuana inside the truck.

Odham faces multiple preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal mischief, aggressive driving, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving — along with the two outstanding warrants.

He’s being held at the Wabash County Jail. Police say the case remains under investigation.