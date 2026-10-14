Memorial Coliseum introduces new food options ahead of Komets season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fans attending Fort Wayne Komets games this season will have several new food options to choose from as the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum prepares for the start of hockey season.

According to WANE 15, the Coliseum is introducing new concession offerings featuring locally and regionally sourced businesses, along with updated menus at several existing stands.

New vendors include Tenders, Love and Chicken, 260 BBQ and The Fort Grill. Promenade Pizza is also getting a rebrand ahead of the season.

Fans can expect new concession items such as walking tacos and ice cream nachos. For those looking for healthier alternatives, Lettuce Indulge will also be joining the Coliseum’s food lineup.

The updated concessions will be available as the Komets prepare to kick off their season at home this weekend.

Fort Wayne will face the rival Toledo Walleye on Saturday, October 17, at the Memorial Coliseum. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with the puck scheduled to drop at 7:35 p.m.

For more information on the new concessions, visit WANE 15. Fans can also find game information and tickets through the Fort Wayne Komets website.