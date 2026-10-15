Allen, DeKalb and Steuben County Voters Face Casino Referendum on November 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties will decide November 3 whether to allow a potential $500 million inland casino, setting up a regional debate over economic development, local government revenue and the social costs of expanded gambling.

Public Question No. 3 on the ballot asks: “Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in (your) county?” The question appears toward the end of ballots in all three counties, following questions involving bail and judicial residency.

The referendum stems from legislation approved earlier this year that authorizes a new inland casino license for one of the three northeastern Indiana counties. Under House Enrolled Act 1038, voters in each county can reject the proposal before developers submit applications for a specific location.

If voters approve casino gambling in their county, prospective developers must submit applications to the Indiana Gaming Commission by December 1. If voters reject the proposal, the law prohibits another public question on the issue in that county under the current process.

The selected developer would be required to invest at least $500 million in the casino and associated non-gambling amenities. At least 60% of that investment must be made within two years of the license authorization, with the remainder invested and the development completed within five years after casino operations begin.

The license would also require a $100 million payment to the state, along with another $50 million designated to help former casino host communities affected by closures. Additional payments to the host community or state could be negotiated as part of the arrangement.

Supporters say a casino could bring jobs, attract visitors and generate revenue for local governments facing financial pressure. Opponents warn that expanded gambling could increase addiction-related harm and undermine the region’s quality of life.

Tom Borne, a retired advertising executive involved with Advance Fort Wayne’s “Yes for Allen” campaign, said the region has experienced a period of economic progress that supporters want to sustain.

“We’ve been on a really, really nice run for about eight to 10 years,” Borne said.

He argued that additional revenue could help the community continue investing in its future rather than gradually scaling back improvements.

“If we can’t find ways to generate additional revenue to keep this moving, then … we can take the little bites out of the apple,” Borne said. “But I’m of the philosophy: let’s take a big bite of the apple, and keep this coming through and making our community even better and stronger.”

Borne’s organization estimates the project could require about 5,500 temporary construction workers and create another 2,000 jobs to operate the facility. Casino opponents dispute those employment projections.

The campaign has received backing from the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, business interests and several labor unions. Its outreach has included television advertising, social media, mailers and text messages.

Borne declined to provide a specific spending total when asked about the campaign’s budget, saying, “The only way I can answer that … is I’m always looking for more.”

Support for a casino in Allen County also comes from concerns about local government finances, particularly the effect of Indiana’s 2025 property tax legislation on school districts and other taxing units.

Steve Corona, the longest-serving member of the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of Trustees, said he was initially reluctant to help the campaign because he does not gamble and dislikes Las Vegas.

Corona said he reconsidered after learning about the potential revenue a casino could provide the school district.

“Our school district is just getting killed. We lost $10 million last year. We’re losing $11 million — yeah, I mean, we’re the largest district in the state, and we are getting our (butt) kicked,” Corona said.

The proposed casino has also drawn interest in Steuben County. A privately funded group of residents has joined with county government, the local economic development agency and the tourism bureau to establish the Where Fun Wins political action committee. A feasibility study released in April made a case for locating a casino in Steuben County, including the potential to attract customers from outside Indiana.

The Indiana Gaming Commission also commissioned a 2025 study examining possible casino locations. That analysis estimated an Allen County casino could generate $204 million in annual revenue and $61 million in annual state gaming taxes.

Opponents argue that those potential economic benefits must be weighed against the consequences of gambling addiction and the possibility that residents could lose money they cannot afford to spend.

Kristen Bissontz, vice president of the Coalition for a Better Indiana’s volunteer board, is helping lead the group’s “No casiNO” campaign.

“The casino industry is predatory in nature,” Bissontz said, arguing that gambling businesses can take advantage of people who are financially vulnerable.

She added that the prospect of new jobs and public revenue does not eliminate concerns about the industry’s effects on families.

Bissontz said she has come to appreciate Fort Wayne as a place to raise a family and believes a casino would conflict with the community values that helped make the area attractive to her.

She also criticized the design of casino environments, saying the lights, sounds and fast-paced atmosphere are intended to encourage people to continue gambling.

Her coalition has distributed mailers and organized public forums, relying on small contributions from residents and local businesses to finance its campaign.

“Going up against a multi-billion-dollar industry, it can be intimidating,” Bissontz said. “But we’ve always had the mantra of: you just do the next right thing.”

The opposition has also received support from U.S. Representative Marlin Stutzman, a Republican who represents Indiana’s Third Congressional District. Stutzman publicly criticized the casino proposal last week, arguing that gambling expansion could harm residents even as it generates business activity.

“Business development is a top priority of mine, but gambling is the opposite,” Stutzman said in a news release.

He also argued that expanded gambling could undermine the economic development the region has pursued.

The proposal’s legislative history began with an effort to relocate Indiana’s lowest-performing casino from Rising Sun, along the Ohio River, rather than authorize an entirely new license. The final legislation left the existing casino in place after officials in Ohio County and Rising Sun raised concerns about the loss of a major employer and source of tax revenue.

The Rising Star casino generates approximately $42 million in annual gross revenue and paid $3.6 million in state gaming taxes last year, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

The November 3 vote will determine whether developers can pursue the new casino license in Allen, DeKalb or Steuben County. It will not, by itself, select a developer or finalize a casino site.