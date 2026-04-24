Elkhart County Murder Conviction Vacated After 26 Years

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) An Elkhart County judge has vacated the conviction of a woman who had been tied to a decades-old murder and robbery case, reopening a legal matter that has stretched across more than 25 years.

Court records show Iris Seabolt’s conviction in the case involving the killing of A.J. Williams has been set aside, according to WNDU reporting. Seabolt had previously pleaded guilty but later argued she was not of sound mind at the time of her plea.

Her legal team, working with the Notre Dame Law School Exoneration Justice Clinic, says newly uncovered evidence supports claims of wrongful conviction. That evidence reportedly includes concerns about witness statements and alleged misconduct during the original investigation and prosecution.

The ruling does not fully clear Seabolt, as state officials retain the option to appeal the decision, meaning the case remains legally active.

Records cited in reporting indicate Elkhart County has seen multiple overturned convictions over several decades, placing it among the highest in the state for exoneration-related cases.