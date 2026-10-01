Michigan Deer Archery Season Begins Thursday, Oct. 1: What Hunters Need to Know

JACKSON, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan’s 2026 archery deer season begins Thursday, Oct. 1, sending hunters across the state into the woods as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources emphasizes safety and visibility.

The archery season runs through Nov. 14.

The Michigan DNR is reminding hunters to take precautions while in the field, including wearing as much hunter orange as possible to remain visible to other people in the area.

Hunters using tree stands are also being urged to wear a full-body harness connected to a reliable lifeline.

The DNR recommends additional precautions when hunters are moving equipment into elevated stands. Anyone raising a crossbow into a tree stand should use a secure pull system and make sure the crossbow is unloaded before raising it.

The safety reminders come as hunters prepare for the opening day of Michigan’s archery deer season, one of the state’s major fall hunting traditions.

Hunters should follow all applicable Michigan hunting regulations and take precautions to protect themselves and others while in the field.

The archery deer season continues through Nov. 14.