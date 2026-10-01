Jackson, Michigan Prison Complex Marks Century of Service, Emphasizes Inmate Success After Release

JACKSON, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan’s historic Jackson prison complex is marking a century of operation, with corrections officials pointing to a major change in how the state handles incarceration.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is commemorating 100 years at the Jackson County complex, which has evolved from a largely self-sufficient prison community built around housing large numbers of inmates into a system that places greater emphasis on education, vocational training and rehabilitation.

One of the oldest portions of the complex is 7-Block. The area once housed as many as 500 prisoners.

Eames Groenleer, Southern Region Business Manager for the Michigan Department of Corrections, said the sound inside the building would have been dramatically different when it was filled to capacity.

“With 500 prisoners in here, this would have been pretty loud. The ambient noise that we hear now would be drowned out just by the sounds of bodies in here,” Groenleer said. “It was quite a place to be full of 500 souls.”

The Jackson complex once operated much like a small city, according to MDOC officials. Prisoners and staff produced clothing, soap, blankets, sheets and towels, while food was grown on site.

The original Jackson prison was located farther downtown before the current complex was developed.

When the complex opened, it served as a reception center where prisoners were processed, assigned cells and placed within the system.

Today, MDOC says that intake process is considerably more comprehensive.

Assistant Deputy Director Sean Brewer of the department’s Correctional Facilities Administration said incoming prisoners now undergo roughly 30 days of assessment. That includes reviews of educational needs, programming needs, health care and mental health needs.

The goal, Brewer said, is to make “the most informed and appropriate placement of each offender as quickly as we can.”

Parnall Correctional Facility, which is part of the Jackson complex, has undergone its own transformation.

When Parnall was first built, some of its buildings were not surrounded by fencing. The facility housed prisoners known at the time as “trustees,” who worked in the community and helped with construction and maintenance.

Today, Parnall is a secure Level 1 facility with an emphasis on education and vocational training.

That shift reflects a broader change at the Jackson complex over the past century, with MDOC officials describing the modern approach as one focused more heavily on preparing prisoners for successful release.

“So certainly, the impact is [that] prisoners are selected, placed in those programs, maximum engagement in programs that are relevant, so that they can be successful upon release,” Brewer said.

The complex is also home to Vocational Village, where participating inmates can train in areas such as diesel engine repair or work toward commercial driver’s licenses.

Similar programs operate at state prisons in Ionia and Ypsilanti.

Brewer said the effects can extend beyond the inmates enrolled in vocational programs, because participants can become positive influences among other prisoners.

Brewer has personal experience with the Jackson complex. He joined the department as a corrections officer there in 1997 and later worked at 10 facilities around Michigan before returning to Jackson as an assistant deputy director.

He said he has witnessed the evolution of the corrections system firsthand.

MDOC also points to Michigan’s recidivism rate as one measure of its rehabilitation efforts. Brewer said the state’s rate is currently 21%, which he described as the lowest the department has recorded.

“The recidivism rate is [the] lowest we’ve ever posted at 21%,” Brewer said. “We currently are very focused on our strategic plan and the offender success modules, where we really are focusing on education, evidence-based programming to give everything we can.”

The century-old buildings themselves are also part of the milestone.

Groenleer said the continued presence of structures first erected 100 years ago is significant, while the complex remains an important employer in the Jackson community.

“We’re still a major employer in the Jackson community, which I think is important, not only for the state, but also for the local community,” Groenleer said.

The Jackson prison complex’s centennial marks not only the longevity of its physical infrastructure, but also a century of changing approaches to incarceration — from a prison that once produced much of what it needed to operate to a modern corrections system emphasizing assessment, education, job skills and preparation for life after release.