Indiana Had One Reported Burglary Every 55 Minutes in 2025, Data Shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana recorded 9,546 reported burglaries in 2025, averaging about one burglary every 55 minutes, according to a new analysis of FBI crime data.

Despite the number of reported burglaries, Indiana had one of the lower burglary rates in the country last year, ranking 20th-lowest among states included in the analysis.

Indiana recorded 156.8 reported burglaries per 100,000 residents covered by agencies reporting to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program. That’s 19.5% below the national rate of 194.7 burglaries per 100,000 residents.

The analysis was conducted by Uplift Legal Funding using data from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. Population information came from the U.S. Census Bureau, while additional context was drawn from the American Community Survey and research from the ASU Center for Problem-Oriented Policing.

The study found that the median amount stolen in Indiana burglaries where the value was known was $1,121. That’s $74 higher than the national median of $1,047.

Nationally, 646,406 burglaries were reported in 2025 across areas covered by FBI-reporting agencies. That translates to approximately one reported burglary every 49 seconds.

New Mexico had the highest burglary rate among states, with 416.8 reported burglaries per 100,000 residents. Oklahoma ranked second at 367.2, followed by Washington at 318.0, Nevada at 317.3 and North Carolina at 298.2.

New Hampshire had the lowest rate at 51.6 reported burglaries per 100,000 residents.

Indiana’s rate of 156.8 placed it between Georgia, which recorded 157.3 burglaries per 100,000 residents, and Delaware, which recorded 156.2.

Other Midwestern states included Ohio at 194.0, Iowa at 173.3, Illinois at 162.6 and Michigan at 159.8.

The analysis also examined burglary rates in major metropolitan areas.

The Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood metropolitan area recorded 3,164 reported burglaries in 2025. With approximately 2.06 million residents covered by agencies reporting to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System, Indianapolis had a burglary rate of 153.5 per 100,000 residents.

That rate was 21.2% below the national figure.

Indianapolis ranked 33rd among 46 metropolitan areas with populations above one million that met the study’s reporting-coverage requirements.

The Indianapolis numbers work out to approximately one reported burglary every two hours and 46 minutes.

The median amount stolen in Indianapolis-area burglaries with known values was $1,500, according to the analysis.

Memphis had the highest burglary rate among the large metropolitan areas examined, at 412 reported burglaries per 100,000 residents.

Tulsa ranked second at 367.2, followed by Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue at 362.4, Oklahoma City at 348.3 and Las Vegas at 344.6.

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater had the lowest rate among the qualifying large metropolitan areas, at 82.8 burglaries per 100,000 residents.

The study also examined the ages of people identified as burglary victims.

Nationally, people ages 35 to 44 were identified as burglary victims most often. In Indiana, people ages 25 to 34 were identified most frequently.

But when the number of victims was compared with the number of householders in each age group, people ages 18 to 24 had the highest reported burglary rate relative to the size of their age group in both Indiana and the nation.

Uplift Legal Funding founder Jared Stern said burglary statistics don’t fully reflect the impact a break-in can have on victims.

“Burglaries may not seem like such a big deal on paper, but in reality, they can be extremely traumatic,” Stern said.

Stern pointed to property losses, potential repair costs and the emotional impact of discovering that someone has entered a person’s home.

He said younger householders may face additional burglary risks because of factors such as how frequently they are away from home, where they can afford to live and the amount they can spend on security.

The analysis cites alarms, lighting and security cameras as measures that can help deter burglars. Stern also recommends securing doors and windows and making sure entry points are locked when residents are away.

The FBI defines burglary as the unlawful entry of a structure to commit a felony or theft, including attempted forcible entry. Motor vehicle theft and larceny-theft are separate offenses.

The study measures reported burglaries, meaning crimes that are not reported to law enforcement are not included. As a result, the actual number of burglaries could be higher.

The state rankings use FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data, which combines information from the National Incident-Based Reporting System and the FBI’s Summary Reporting System. Metropolitan-area figures use NIBRS data.

Researchers included states where more than 80% of the population was covered by a UCR-reporting agency. The same 80% reporting threshold was applied to metropolitan areas using NIBRS data.

For the median-dollar calculations, the analysis excluded reported losses above $1 million and values of exactly $1. Researchers said those figures could distort the results or, in many cases, represent situations where the amount stolen was unknown.

The 2025 figures show Indiana’s reported burglary rate remained below the national average, while thousands of burglaries were still reported across the state.

The analysis was prepared by Uplift Legal Funding using FBI Crime Data Explorer information, U.S. Census Bureau data and additional research sources.