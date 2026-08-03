Michigan Drunk Driving Crashes, Arrests Decline, But Impaired Driving Still Claims Lives

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Drunk driving arrests and crashes involving alcohol or drugs declined across Michigan in 2025, but state officials and safety advocates say impaired driving remains a major threat on the state’s roads.

Michigan State Police data released this month shows there were 24,690 drunk driving arrests statewide last year, a decrease of 628 arrests compared with 2024 according to Bridge Michigan.

While overall traffic crashes increased in 2025, crashes involving alcohol or drugs dropped by 2.4%. The number of fatal crashes also decreased by 28 compared with the previous year.

Despite the improvement, alcohol or drug impairment continued to play a role in a significant number of deadly crashes. According to the state data, about one out of every three fatal traffic crashes in Michigan involved alcohol or drugs.

The downward trend continues a broader decline seen over the past decade. In 2014, Michigan recorded more than 35,000 drunk driving arrests and 9,396 alcohol-related crashes.

Caroline Cash, chief communications officer for the Governors Highway Safety Association, told the Detroit News that Michigan’s decline follows a national pattern, with impaired driving incidents generally decreasing over time.

“It has steadily declined, which is good news,” Cash said. “But still far too many families are faced with an empty chair or someone who is not coming home.”

The reductions, however, have not been consistent across the state. Michigan State Police data shows 27 counties reported drunk driving arrest rates above the state average, with many located in northern Michigan.

Meanwhile, several counties, including Macomb County, recorded rates below the statewide average.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Commander Jason Abro said continued enforcement and public awareness efforts are key components in reducing impaired driving.

“You have to do it continually and not once in a while,” Abro said. “You have to continually educate the public with the issue of impaired driving.”

Abro said visible police presence during high-risk periods, including major events and holidays such as the night before Thanksgiving, can discourage people from getting behind the wheel after drinking.

“If people believe that they’re going to be stopped, they’re less likely to go out and drive impaired,” Abro said.

Safety advocates say prevention also starts before someone ever gets into a vehicle.

Sue Strong, a regional program manager with the Michigan chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said drivers should include transportation plans whenever alcohol is involved.

“You know what the law is, but you have to think beyond that, about the lives you put at risk on the street,” Strong said. “Your car becomes a weapon.”

Officials also point to treatment programs, including sobriety courts, as another tool to address repeat impaired driving offenses. Those programs combine court oversight with treatment resources for people struggling with alcohol or drug addiction.

Cash said education among prosecutors and judges about addiction and treatment options can help prevent repeat offenses.

“Screening and assessment is huge,” Cash said. “We don’t want someone to plead down to a charge where they’re not going to get the help that they need.”

While the number of impaired driving incidents declined, state data also highlighted the severity of some offenses.

In 2025, more than 85% of breath tests conducted in impaired driving cases showed blood alcohol concentrations of 0.10 or higher. More than 7,400 tests showed levels above that threshold, including about 3,000 tests where drivers had blood alcohol levels more than twice the legal limit for someone age 21 or older.

Law enforcement officials say modern transportation options make impaired driving increasingly preventable.

“It is the most preventive cause of traffic deaths,” Abro said. “In today’s day and age, with Uber and Lyft and the fee they charge for you to get home safely, it’s a no brainer. We should not have any drunk driving deaths.”