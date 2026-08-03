Ohio Reports Third Measles Outbreak of 2026 as Health Officials Urge Vaccination

Columbus, OH (WOWO) — Ohio health officials are reporting a new measles outbreak after four people tested positive for the highly contagious disease, marking the third outbreak identified in the state this year.

The Ohio Department of Health said the latest outbreak includes three cases in Ashtabula County and one case in Tuscarawas County. The individuals infected range in age from 4 to 30 years old, and all four were unvaccinated.

Ohio has recorded 15 measles cases so far in 2026, according to state health officials. A measles outbreak is defined as three or more related cases.

The latest outbreak comes as health leaders continue to warn that declining vaccination rates are allowing a disease that was once largely controlled to return more frequently.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the increase in outbreaks highlights the importance of staying current on recommended vaccines.

“This serves to emphasize the importance of being fully vaccinated,” Vanderhoff said. “I strongly encourage you to protect yourselves and your children by getting vaccinated.”

Measles spreads easily through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, and it can also spread when someone touches a contaminated surface and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.

People infected with measles can spread the virus beginning about four days before a rash appears and remain contagious for about four days afterward.

Symptoms typically include a high fever, cough, runny nose, loss of appetite, red or watery eyes and a distinctive rash according to WTOL-11.

Health officials recommend children receive two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, commonly known as the MMR vaccine, to provide protection against the disease.

The new cases add to a recent increase in measles activity across Ohio. The state reported 45 measles cases in 2025, compared with seven cases in 2024 and one case in 2023.

State health officials say vaccination coverage has declined in recent years, creating conditions where outbreaks are more likely.

The Ohio Department of Health’s annual kindergarten immunization assessment found that 85.4% of kindergarten students had complete vaccinations for the 2025-2026 school year.

That figure represents a decline of more than four percentage points compared with the 2017-2018 school year.

Health officials say maintaining high vaccination rates is critical because measles is among the most contagious infectious diseases and can spread quickly in communities where fewer people are protected.

Officials continue encouraging families to review vaccination records with their health care providers and make sure children are up to date before returning to school.