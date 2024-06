FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –Southwest Allen County Schools has made it officials that Dr. Kent DeKoninck will start July 1st. DeKoninck is originally from Columbia City but has been a school administrator around the Indianapolis area, in Avon and Greenwood. DeKoninck is signed up for a 1-year contract that is now approved, and he says he will take it a year at a time to do what he can to keep the Southwest Allen County School students on a path towards future success.