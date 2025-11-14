State Weighs Changes to Medicaid-Funded Autism Therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has announced new recommendations concerning Medicaid-funded Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, an evidence-based treatment for children with autism spectrum disorder.

FSSA Secretary Mitch Roob and Deputy Secretary Eric Miller said that while ABA therapy has proven benefits, costs have surged dramatically since Medicaid began covering the treatment in 2015. The new recommendations aim to ensure children continue receiving effective therapy while helping the state manage rising expenses.

Officials emphasized that the changes are intended to maintain access to care and quality outcomes rather than restrict therapy outright. Details of the guidance are expected to be released in the coming weeks.