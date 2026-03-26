Michigan Governor Candidate Targets Dark Money in Politics

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson unveiled a plan Friday aimed at increasing transparency in state government and reducing the influence of money in politics, according to Bridge Michigan.

Her proposal seeks to ban “dark money” in Michigan elections by requiring organizations that spend millions on political campaigns to fully disclose all contributions. Benson also plans to expand the state’s Freedom of Information Act, strengthen campaign finance disclosure requirements, and increase lobbying transparency.

Benson pledged to work with legislators to implement these reforms during the first 100 days of her administration if elected. She emphasized that her plan would hold officials accountable and increase public access to government records.

Benson’s proposal comes as Michigan consistently ranks near the bottom among states for transparency and anti-corruption measures. Previous governors, including Gretchen Whitmer and Rick Snyder, made similar campaign promises but did not fully follow through. Other gubernatorial candidates, including Republican US Rep. John James and former House Speaker Tom Leonard, have released transparency plans that focus on open records and ethics reforms, though their proposals differ in scope.

Benson’s plan is part of a broader effort to expand financial disclosures, require more detailed reporting from lobbyists, and ensure voters have access to information about state officials’ activities and conflicts of interest.