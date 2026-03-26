Michigan Authorities Issue Alert on Payment Scam

MONROE COUNTY, MI (WOWO) The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving messages that falsely claim to be from the city of Detroit or Wayne County, according to WTOL.

Authorities say the fraudulent messages are being sent through multiple channels, including phone calls, text messages, emails, and mailed notices. The communications claim recipients have a “notice of default” tied to an unpaid traffic violation and demand immediate payment.

Officials emphasize the messages are not legitimate and are part of a scam designed to collect money or personal information. Residents are advised not to respond, send payments, or share sensitive details.

Anyone who receives a suspicious message is encouraged to verify the claim directly with the City of Detroit Civil Division using official contact information. Law enforcement also recommends reporting suspected scams to local authorities.