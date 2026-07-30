Michigan Launches New Animal Welfare License Plate to Support Shelters and Rescue Efforts

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan drivers will soon have a new way to support animal shelters and rescue organizations through a specialty license plate designed to raise money for homeless and abused animals across the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan animal welfare legislation into law Monday creating the new fundraising plate, which will add another option to Michigan’s collection of specialty license plates that allow motorists to support specific causes.

Proceeds from the plate will go toward helping animal shelters provide care for vulnerable animals, expand spay and neuter programs and address overcrowding and staffing challenges, according to information released by the governor’s office.

“Pets are beloved members of our families, and when times are hard, they suffer alongside the people who love them,” Tanya Hilgendorf, chair of the Michigan Pet Alliance, said in a statement.

“Too often, that means more homeless animals relying on Michigan’s already overwhelmed shelters and rescues,” Hilgendorf said.

The new plate will cost drivers an additional $35 beyond the standard vehicle registration fee, with revenue deposited into a newly created Protecting Michigan’s Pets Fund.

The state will distribute money from that fund to the Michigan Pet Alliance on a quarterly basis to support animal welfare programs according to Bridge Michigan.

The legislation was sponsored by state Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, who said the funding comes at a critical time for animal shelters struggling with increased demand.

“These humane societies and shelters are struggling,” Polehanki said. “This is coming just at the right time, to help rescue the animal shelters that rescue our much loved animals.”

It is not yet known when the plate will become available to Michigan motorists. Under the new law, the Michigan Department of State must design and produce the plate. The Michigan Pet Alliance will be responsible for covering the estimated $90,000 production cost, according to analysis from the nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency.

The new license plate is part of a broader package of animal welfare legislation signed by Whitmer.

Two additional bills sponsored by Polehanki modify state law involving animal cruelty and neglect cases. The changes require individuals convicted of animal cruelty or neglect to pay restitution that would help cover animal care expenses and support efforts to rehome affected pets.

Polehanki said shelters and rescue groups often bear the financial burden when animals are removed from unsafe situations while legal cases move through the court system.

“In animal cruelty and neglect cases, as the court case plays out, a lot of times, these animals are left in humane societies and rescues that are footing the bill for their care, sometimes for years,” Polehanki said.

Current Michigan law allows pets to be seized during animal cruelty or neglect investigations. Owners may be required to post a bond to cover the cost of housing and caring for the animals while the case is pending.

If an owner does not provide the required funding, they may lose ownership rights, allowing the animals to be transferred to another organization.

Animal welfare advocates say the new funding source could help shelters manage rising costs and improve services for animals waiting for adoption.

Nationally, animal shelters continue to face capacity challenges. According to Shelter Animals Count, a national animal shelter database, about 5.8 million dogs and cats entered shelters nationwide in 2025, representing a slight decline from the previous year but still a significant demand on rescue organizations.

Supporters of Michigan’s new specialty plate say the program will give residents an additional way to contribute to animal welfare while helping shelters care for animals in need.