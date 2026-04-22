New Bills Aim to Boost Housing Supply Across Michigan

LANSING, MI (WOWO) A broad coalition of business groups, housing advocates and environmental organizations is calling on Michigan lawmakers to pass a package of bills designed to increase housing supply and reduce costs across the state.

The legislation, known as the Housing Readiness Plan, was introduced earlier this year with bipartisan support and includes proposals to allow duplexes in certain single-family residential areas, permit accessory dwelling units, and update zoning procedures. Supporters say the changes are intended to expand housing options and make development more efficient according to Bridge Michigan.

Advocates point to rising home prices and limited inventory as key concerns, noting that housing availability in Michigan remains below levels typically seen in a balanced market. They say the shortage has contributed to affordability challenges for both renters and homebuyers.

Supporters also argue the plan could help reduce regulatory barriers and speed up construction timelines, while encouraging more diverse housing types in growing communities. According to housing advocates, the proposal represents a step toward addressing long-standing supply issues and improving affordability statewide.

The bills have received support from some state leaders but remain under consideration in a House committee, where their future is still uncertain.