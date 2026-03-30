Ohio Energy Tax Proposal Faces Republican Opposition

The plan would create a seven percent severance tax based on the market value of oil and gas extracted in the state. Revenue generated from the tax would be used to address environmental concerns, including closing abandoned wells in Appalachian regions, while also providing financial relief to consumers.

According to WCMH, the proposal includes an annual credit of 150 dollars for Ohio utility customers, aimed at offsetting rising energy bills. Supporters say the approach would allow residents, particularly those in areas where extraction takes place, to benefit more directly from the state’s natural resources.

State Representative Dani Isaacsohn said the plan is designed to address long-standing concerns about the impact of resource extraction on local communities. He argued that regions contributing to energy production should see more direct economic returns.

Republican lawmakers have expressed skepticism about the proposal. House Speaker Matt Huffman said taxing the industry could reduce output and ultimately lead to higher costs. He also questioned how the state would administer annual payments to residents.

The proposal reflects a broader push by Democrats to focus on affordability issues ahead of upcoming elections, with additional measures expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, according to WCMH.