Indiana State Prison Cell Fire Sends Inmate to Hospital

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. (WOWO) An inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City is hospitalized after sustaining serious burns in a cell fire Sunday night, authorities report.

The Indiana Department of Correction says the fire began around 9:30 p.m. and was contained to a single cell. Staff members and inmates assigned to the prison’s fire response team extinguished the flames.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have been caused by an inmate tampering with something inside the cell, according to WNDU 16 News Now. The department says the investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.

Officials note this is not the first serious fire at the Michigan City facility. In 2023, inmate Michael Smith died in a fire, and staff responding to the cell used the wrong type of fire extinguisher, according to WTHR. In 2017, inmate Joshua Devine also died in a cell fire.

The prison, built in the early 1900s, does not have a sprinkler system and is not legally required to install one, according to WTHR.

The Department of Correction continues to investigate the latest fire while the injured inmate receives medical treatment.