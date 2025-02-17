Aircraft Engine Manufacturer In Indianapolis May Strike Later This Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — United Auto Workers at Rolls-Royce in Indianapolis have authorized a strike.

On Thursday, UAW members at Rolls-Royce voted nearly 100-percent to authorize a strike, if necessary, with 86-percent of the membership participating in the vote.

The Indianapolis Rolls-Royce complex employs more than 800 UAW members, and is the primary Rolls-Royce facility making aircraft engines for U.S. government contracts.

The current contract between the union and Rolls-Royce expires on February 26th.

Rolls says in a statement that they are committed to good faith negotiations as they hope to avoid a strike.