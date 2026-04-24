Michigan Schools Use Competitions to Fight Chronic Absenteeism

LANSING, MI (WOWO) School districts across Michigan are adopting new approaches to address chronic absenteeism, including competitions and public awareness campaigns aimed at increasing classroom attendance.

In Muskegon County, Oakridge Public Schools and Holton Public Schools have launched a joint attendance challenge designed to motivate students and improve overall attendance rates, according to Bridge Michigan reporting.

The effort includes incentives such as recognition events and rewards for students who maintain low absence totals, while also promoting awareness about the importance of regular school attendance.

Statewide data shows nearly 28 percent of students miss at least 10 percent of the academic year, a level considered chronic absenteeism.

Other districts are also participating in broader initiatives, including campaigns encouraging students to miss fewer than five days of school annually. These efforts involve multiple intermediate school districts working together to communicate the impact of attendance on academic success.

Educators say the goal is to address patterns of repeated absences early and encourage consistent participation in the classroom as part of long-term academic improvement strategies.