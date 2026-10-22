Michigan State Police warn drivers of fall hazards as daylight fades and deer collisions rise

HOLT, Mich. (WOWO) — Darker commutes, slippery roads and deer crossing highways are creating new driving hazards this fall, and Michigan State Police are urging motorists to slow down and give themselves extra time.

Lt. Rene Gonzalez says shorter days mean more drivers are on the road during low-light conditions, especially around sunrise and sunset, when children are heading to school, pedestrians are out and commuters are rushing to work.

Fog and wet leaves can make those trips even more dangerous. Gonzalez warns that leaves on the pavement can reduce traction and increase stopping distances. In fog, drivers should use their low-beam headlights because high beams can make it harder to see.

Deer are another major concern. Data from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute shows nearly half of all deer-vehicle collisions happen at dawn and dusk.

Gonzalez says drivers who encounter a deer should resist the instinct to swerve. Braking and maintaining control of the vehicle is generally safer than swerving into oncoming traffic, another vehicle or roadside trees.

He also warns that deer often travel in groups, meaning another animal could follow the first one across the road.

Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists to stay alert, allow extra time for their commute and adjust their driving to changing fall conditions.