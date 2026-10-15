TRAA partners with local company for free AED giveaway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is partnering with Summit CPR & Safety to give away a free automated external defibrillator as part of Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month.

The October giveaway is part of TRAA’s “The Heartbeat Starts Here” initiative, which aims to improve access to AEDs and increase awareness of sudden cardiac arrest throughout Fort Wayne.

An AED can help restore a normal heart rhythm during certain cardiac emergencies. Having one available before emergency responders arrive can give bystanders an opportunity to take lifesaving action.

TRAA and Summit CPR & Safety are also encouraging businesses, schools, churches and community organizations to register their existing AEDs with the National Emergency AED + Resource Registry, known as NEAR.

Registering an AED helps make its location available to emergency responders and 911 telecommunicators, making it easier to locate the equipment when needed.

Alison Russell of Summit CPR & Safety said the company is pleased to partner with TRAA to help make lifesaving equipment more accessible in the community.

Information about the giveaway and registration is available at traa-ems.com.