Michigan Work Zone Speed Cameras Could Be Active by 2027 Construction Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Michigan drivers could begin encountering automated speed-enforcement cameras in highway construction zones as soon as the 2027 construction season.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is working toward implementing a program authorized by state law, with the department currently looking for a third-party vendor to operate the camera systems.

The target comes after Michigan lawmakers approved legislation allowing automated speed enforcement in certain work zones and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the measure in 2024. MDOT had previously indicated that getting the program operational for the 2026 construction season would be difficult.

Under the law, the cameras can be used in qualifying work zones on roads under MDOT jurisdiction. The systems can only operate while workers are physically present in the work zone.

The law is aimed at drivers who exceed a posted work-zone speed limit by at least 10 miles per hour.

The first violation results in a written warning. A second violation occurring less than three years after that warning can result in a civil fine of up to $150.

A third or subsequent violation within the three-year period can result in a fine of up to $300.

If a driver goes three years without another violation, the violation history resets under the law.

The automated enforcement violations do not add points to a driver’s license.

The program also includes several requirements intended to alert drivers and limit the use of the cameras.

A sign must be posted one mile before a work zone where an automated enforcement system is operating. A digital display must also show the speed of an approaching vehicle.

State law prioritizes the use of the systems in active work zones on freeways with speed limits of at least 45 miles per hour, particularly where workers are exposed to traffic hazards such as lane shifts, lane splits, narrower lanes, closed shoulders or rough pavement.

Work zones expected to remain active for at least 30 days are also given priority.

No more than four automated speed-enforcement systems can be operating at the same time within an MDOT region office’s jurisdiction according to WXYZ.

The systems must be installed and operated through a third-party vendor.

MDOT declined an on-camera interview for the report, saying there was no new information to provide, but referred questions to the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, or MITA, an organization that has advocated for the technology.

Rob Coppersmith, MITA’s executive vice president, said implementing the program requires working through a number of logistical issues, including coordinating with the Michigan Secretary of State, determining how the court process will work and selecting a vendor.

“There’s just like a lot of things that you have to figure out, like how does this coordinate with the Secretary of State, how does this judicial system work, and how do we find a vendor and all that type of stuff,” Coppersmith said.

The program has also raised concerns about privacy and government surveillance.

Coppersmith defended the limited purpose of the cameras, saying they would record a vehicle’s license plate and be used to issue a citation when a vehicle is traveling at least 10 miles per hour above the posted work-zone speed limit.

“What would you say to people that say big brother is watching?” he was asked.

“I would say that big brother has probably been watching for a long time, if you carry a cell phone or anything like that,” Coppersmith said.

“This is simply recording your license plate and issuing a fine to that vehicle that is traveling too fast,” he said.

Michigan’s law includes restrictions on how information collected by the cameras can be used.

Recorded images and data are limited to determining whether a violation occurred. The information must be destroyed after a fine is paid or the period for contesting the violation expires, and the data cannot be sold or shared with third parties.

Reaction among Michigan drivers is mixed.

George Washington of Oak Park said he supports the cameras, particularly because of the dangers created by speeding through active construction zones.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Washington said.

He also acknowledged the difficulty some drivers face in maintaining the posted speed when traffic around them is moving much faster.

“If you’re not doing 80 you’re going to get ran over,” Washington said.

Tammy Czarniowski of Oak Park expressed concerns about the increasing use of surveillance technology.

“We can’t go around town without them knowing what we are doing, when we are doing it,” Czarniowski said.

Steve Lloyd of Detroit said he sees arguments on both sides.

“I feel like it’s a good thing for safety, but ultimately I think that’s something that the police should do and monitor,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd also questioned whether the program could become a way of generating revenue from drivers.

“I think it’s just another way to kind of extract money out of people for human behavior,” Lloyd said.

Michigan already has enhanced penalties for speeding in work zones. The state’s Department of Transportation says fines for speeding in work zones are doubled, while traditional officer-issued speeding violations can also carry points depending on how far over the posted limit a driver is traveling.

The automated camera program is separate from those existing enforcement provisions.

Under the new system, the cameras will not be running continuously. State law specifically requires the automated systems to be activated for enforcement only when workers are present.

With MDOT working to select an operator and establish the remaining infrastructure, the department’s current goal is to have the automated work-zone speed cameras ready for the 2027 construction season.

For Michigan drivers, that could mean a new form of speed enforcement on the state’s highways beginning next year, with warning signs required in advance and fines escalating for repeat violations.