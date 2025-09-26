September 26, 2025
Michigan’s SAD

by David Scheie0

MICHIGAN, (WOWO) — As many as 4 in 10 Michiganders experience some form of seasonal affective disorder, or SAD – a type of depression tied to shorter days, colder weather, and less sunlight.

Experts say spending more time outdoors now, while the sun is still strong, can help reduce the risk and ease symptoms later.

SAD is linked to a drop in serotonin caused by longer periods of darkness, especially during Michigan’s famously gray winters.

Treatments include light therapy and vitamin D supplements, but starting a healthy routine now may help keep the winter blues at bay.

