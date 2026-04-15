Millions Generated From Betting as Addiction Concerns Grow

LANSING, MI (WOWO) A new report is raising concerns about the impact of online sports betting in Michigan, saying the state is doing less than many others to address gambling addiction.

Michigan legalized online sports wagering in 2021 following a U.S. Supreme Court decision. Since then, the industry has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the state, including tax and fee collections, according to Bridge Michigan reporting.

However, an advocacy group has given Michigan a failing grade for its efforts to prevent gambling addiction, citing limited funding for treatment programs and fewer restrictions compared with other states.

The report notes that Michigan allocated about 9.5 million dollars this year for gambling addiction services, while continuing to see strong growth in online betting activity and revenue.

Some states with legalized online betting have implemented stricter guardrails, such as limiting payment methods used for wagering. Critics say Michigan’s current system does not include enough protections for individuals showing signs of problem gambling behavior.

Experts quoted in the report warn that without additional safeguards, gambling addiction is likely to continue increasing as online platforms remain widely accessible.

Public health researchers say the issue is expected to remain a growing policy challenge as states balance tax revenue from legalized betting with concerns about addiction and financial harm.