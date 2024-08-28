Missing 8-Month-Old Found Safe In Ohio

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A missing 8-month-old girl was found in Ohio.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Demi Reign Shilling was found safe in Hicksville and returned to her mother.

Police said 8-month-old Shilling was last seen with Joshua David Gaunt on Wednesday, August 21. They said Gaunt is the girl’s biological father, who had been living with his father in Fort Wayne.

Gaunt had not been responding to communication and was believed to have taken the baby to Hicksville, Ohio, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

Officers said they believed Gaunt did not have the means to provide the proper care for the girl, leading them to believe she was endangered.

FWPD said they would like to thank everyone who assisted in locating Shilling.