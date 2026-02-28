February 28, 2026
Local News

CTN Looking To Hire Drivers

by Alyssa Foster0
Community Transportation Network

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Community Transportation Network is looking for help.

The nonprofit is looking to hire seven additional drivers to help keep up with the demand for medical transportation.

CTN provides rides to low-income seniors and to those with disabilities.

Without additional drivers, CTN is struggling to get all riders to their appointments, some including dialysis and chemotherapy. 

Those interested in applying can visit CTN’s website by clicking HERE.

21 Alive News says those with a for-hire endorsement earn $14.40 per hour. Those with a CDL earn $14.40 per hour.

Related posts

Bicyclist Hit In Montpelier

WOWO News

“Operation Buzz Kill” nets 21 arrests

Kayla Blakeslee

City and County Zoning Laws to Become More Uniform

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.