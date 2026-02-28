CTN Looking To Hire Drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Community Transportation Network is looking for help.

The nonprofit is looking to hire seven additional drivers to help keep up with the demand for medical transportation.

CTN provides rides to low-income seniors and to those with disabilities.

Without additional drivers, CTN is struggling to get all riders to their appointments, some including dialysis and chemotherapy.

Those interested in applying can visit CTN’s website by clicking HERE.

21 Alive News says those with a for-hire endorsement earn $14.40 per hour. Those with a CDL earn $14.40 per hour.