February 13, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Mississippi Teen Arrested in Indiana School Shooting Plot

by Brian Ford0
A close up of a traffic light with blurry lights

MORRISTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities arrested a 17-year-old Mississippi teen in connection with a Columbine-inspired plot to attack Morristown Jr./Sr. High School, officials announced.

Melanie Little of Corinth is accused of conspiring with 17-year-old Alexis Pickett of Rush County to carry out a school shooting on May 25, according to court documents obtained by Matt Christy. Investigators say the teens communicated using apps including Telegram and Discord and discussed firearms, explosives, and a two-person attack to increase the likelihood of success.

Pickett recorded videos of the school and shared them with Little to aid in planning. Little reportedly referenced making the shooting “bigger and more successful than Columbine” and discussed plans for suicide following the attack, mirroring the actions of the Columbine shooters in 1999.

Fox 59 reports Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen said Little was taken into custody at her home in Corinth and is being held without bond. Authorities intend to extradite her to Indiana to face charges related to conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

The investigation follows Pickett’s earlier arrest in January, when she was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, and intimidation. Officials said the teens’ planning raised significant concerns about student safety at Morristown High.

Related posts

Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Steuben County

Caleb Hatch

Ohio Senate Passes Bill Updating Child Custody Laws

Brian Ford

Komets kick off 2019 playoffs tonight

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.