Mississippi Teen Arrested in Indiana School Shooting Plot

MORRISTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities arrested a 17-year-old Mississippi teen in connection with a Columbine-inspired plot to attack Morristown Jr./Sr. High School, officials announced.

Melanie Little of Corinth is accused of conspiring with 17-year-old Alexis Pickett of Rush County to carry out a school shooting on May 25, according to court documents obtained by Matt Christy. Investigators say the teens communicated using apps including Telegram and Discord and discussed firearms, explosives, and a two-person attack to increase the likelihood of success.

Pickett recorded videos of the school and shared them with Little to aid in planning. Little reportedly referenced making the shooting “bigger and more successful than Columbine” and discussed plans for suicide following the attack, mirroring the actions of the Columbine shooters in 1999.

Fox 59 reports Shelby County Prosecutor Brad Landwerlen said Little was taken into custody at her home in Corinth and is being held without bond. Authorities intend to extradite her to Indiana to face charges related to conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

The investigation follows Pickett’s earlier arrest in January, when she was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy, and intimidation. Officials said the teens’ planning raised significant concerns about student safety at Morristown High.