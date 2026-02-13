February 13, 2026
Teacher Arrested After Police Find Student in Car

by Brian Ford

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) A 54-year-old Elkhart teacher has been arrested on multiple charges including child seduction, sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, and child exploitation, according to WSBT 22.

Donald Shafer, a social studies teacher at West Side Middle School, was taken into custody after Goshen Police found him with a teenage boy in a car at Shanklin Park around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Shafer was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.

Elkhart Community Schools released a statement saying the district was notified by police and immediately placed Shafer on paid administrative leave for violating policies on inappropriate conduct with a student. The district said it is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

“Obviously, this is an extremely disturbing matter – one that involves the safety and security of our students – and we have made it a priority for our administrative staff,” the district said in a statement provided to WSBT 22.

Police continue their investigation into the matter, and no further details have been released regarding potential victims.

