Huntington bakery struggles with slow sales and rising costs

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A Huntington bakery is turning to the community for support as declining sales and rising food costs threaten its ability to remain open.

Kskuppycakes, which opened in May 2025, has experienced a series of slow business days that owner Kaleigh O’Brien says have created financial uncertainty.

According to 21Alive, O’Brien recently shared her concerns in a Facebook post, explaining the challenges of keeping her small business operating amid increasing expenses and inconsistent customer traffic.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows food prices have increased 2.5% over the past year, adding financial pressure for businesses that rely on ingredients and other food-related supplies.

O’Brien said the financial difficulties have been building for some time, with recent slow sales prompting her to speak publicly about the situation.

While expanding business hours could potentially bring in more customers, O’Brien said maintaining the bakery’s current schedule already places demands on her family. She added that continued slow sales make it difficult to justify adding more operating hours.

Despite the challenges, O’Brien says encouragement from customers has helped her remain motivated. Community members have shown their support through cards, gifts and messages of appreciation.

The bakery continues operating as O’Brien works to navigate the financial challenges and maintain her business.

Kskuppycakes is located at 874 Cline Street in Huntington.