Morning Snow Leaves Commute Times Lengthy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A quick burst of snow this morning accompanied with freezing rain earlier left the morning commute at a slow go today. An update from City of Fort Wayne officials states that Street Department crews were out all night salting roads and preparing and plowing as needed as road clearing efforts and treatment methods will continue throughout much of the morning and early afternoon.

City officials would like to remind the public that while no snow event is exactly the same, as a rule of thumb it usually takes 10-12 hours AFTER the snow stops falling to plow and salt priority one and two streets. Residential streets generally take 48 hours to plow, assuming the plow trucks can continue working on those areas and don’t have to move back to priority one or two streets.

Stay tuned to WOWO for the latest when it comes to travel and weather conditions.