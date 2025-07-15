Mosquito Control Efforts Underway

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Clogged gutters. Unrimmed tires. Bird baths. Flowerpots.

Many common items around your home can hold water, and that means they can also be breeding sites for mosquitoes.

“Mosquitoes don’t need much water – only about a quarter-inch – to breed, so it’s important to monitor, be proactive and get rid of standing water whenever possible,” Environmental Services Director Josh Blauvelt said. “Doing so will help protect you, your family, and your neighbors.”

Summer isn’t just a busy time for humans. Mosquitoes are also active, and some types of the tiny, buzzing pests can transmit diseases such as West Nile Virus, the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S.

In some severe cases, West Nile Virus can lead to encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

Allen County residents can protect themselves from mosquitoes by wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside this summer. Spraying clothes and skin with an EPA-registered mosquito repellent is also an effective way to deter mosquitoes.

The Department of Health’s mosquito control program works to treat and eliminate potential breeding sites and places traps to collect and test mosquitoes for diseases. Inspection and treatment of permanent breeding sites began in May, and testing started on July 7.

Three mosquito samples taken this summer have tested positive for West Nile. West Nile was identified in 37 mosquito samples taken in Allen County in 2024. There were no local human cases of the virus, which can result in symptoms such as headache, fever, dizziness, fatigue, and rash. Most people recover, though some develop serious, life-threatening illnesses.

There were 11 human cases of West Nile across eight other Indiana counties in 2024.

Effective ways to control potential mosquito breeding sites:

– Clean/empty clogged gutters

– Empty bird baths, flowerpots, and other containers of standing water

– Cover or recycle unrimmed tires

– Ensure lids to trash and recycling bins fit tightly

– Regularly clean swimming pools and/or tightly cover them

More information about illnesses and prevention can be found at allencountyhealth.com.