CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people have died after a snowmobile crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Blue Lake.

44-year-old Robert Baker Jr. and 17-year-old Josefine Heger were traveling on the frozen lake when the crash occurred. According to 21 Alive News, it is unclear how the collision happened.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

More information may be released at a later time as the crash remains under investigation.