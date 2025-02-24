Week-Old Investigation Leads To Fort Wayne Man’s Arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Last Monday, Fort Wayne Police, and Indiana Department of Child Services began an investigation into a two-month-old child with several fractures as well as serious head injuries that were severe enough to require the child to be taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Through the investigation, the Fort Wayne Police Detective assigned to the case found that the child’s father was involved in causing the injuries.

Yesterday, police arrested 32-year-old Zaire Starks and charged him with Neglect of a Dependent causing serious bodily injury and Battery to a Child causing serious bodily injury – both level three felonies.

Starks is behind bars in the Allen County Jail.