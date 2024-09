KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An elderly Nappanee woman is dead after her horse-drawn buggy was hit by an SUV on Sunday.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened Sunday night around 8:30 on State Road 19 near County Road 1050 North.

Three people in the buggy sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but a 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The horse also died in the accident.