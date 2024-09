GRABILL, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened along State Road 101.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Adam Griffith says officers were first called about the crash around 2:26 p.m. at S.R. 101 and Hurshtown Road in Grabill.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, a semi was headed northbound on S.R. 101 when it crashed into an ATV that was carrying two people.

One person is dead and one person is in critical condition.