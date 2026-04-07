New Changes to Elkhart Housing Safety Inspections

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO) — The city of Elkhart is continuing its rental inspection program this year with several updates aimed at improving safety standards in rental housing, according to city officials.

Under the revised rules, newly constructed rental homes will not be required to undergo immediate inspections. However, landlords are still required to register their properties with the city and provide tenants with advance notice before any inspection takes place.

City leaders say the program, which launched last summer, was created to help ensure rental properties are safe and habitable. Officials report that the initiative is already identifying common safety issues across rental units.

Among the most frequently cited problems are missing or broken smoke detectors, absent carbon monoxide detectors, and faulty electrical outlets, according to city inspection data.

The program was introduced following a fatal carbon monoxide incident in a rental home, which city officials say underscored the need for stronger oversight of rental housing safety.

Officials say they will continue monitoring compliance and making adjustments as the program develops throughout the year.