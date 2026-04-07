Speedway Woman Dies After St. Pete Beach Crash

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WOWO)— A Speedway, Indiana woman has died following a pedestrian crash in St. Pete Beach, Florida, according to investigators who recently released additional details about the incident.

Authorities say the crash occurred the night of March 25 near the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 44th Avenue. Responding officers found the woman, later identified as 56-year-old Pamela Poe, near the curb with serious injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but died several days later as a result of her injuries.

Investigators say Poe was struck by a driver operating a Cadillac Escalade. After the crash, officials located the driver in a nearby hotel parking lot.

According to authorities, the driver showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on field sobriety tests at the scene. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.