Severe Weather Preparedness: Watch vs Warning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As we head into what looks like an eventful storm season WOWO has you covered with not only up to date on air coverage on severe weather throughout the area, but also right here getting you prepared for how to deal with the details that may slip in the moment.

Tornadoes have been recorded in all 50 states. We often catch ourselves during cold temperatures reminding ourselves as we zip into big coats that at least we don’t get hurricanes, which is a valid reminder. But not a singular part of the us can remind themselves they never get tornadoes. Yes, it is more rare in a lot of states but as long as you have air pressure and a temperature to report, you have all the factors for a tornado.

Many of us get an alert on our phones about severe weather and toss it back on the couch and go back to our task at hand. I occasionally find myself doing the same, but when is it okay to throw your phone to the side and when should you pay more attention to the noise your phone is making.

What is a tornado WATCH:

A tornado watch means the conditions are just right to produce a major storm.

What is a tornado WARNING:

A tornado warning means a funnel has touched the ground or may soon, or is currently on the ground. You are watching the sky for a sign of rotation and listening for sirens.

Emergency officials say people should take shelter immediately when a tornado warning is issued. The safest place is typically a basement or a small interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows.

Here in Indiana, the perfect setup for a tornado usually happens when warm, humid air pushes up from the Gulf and runs into cooler, drier air moving in from the west or north. When those air masses clash, the atmosphere gets unstable and strong thunderstorms can fire up. If the winds at different heights are blowing in different directions and speeds, what meteorologists call wind shear, those storms can start to rotate. That rotation can tighten inside a powerful storm and eventually drop a tornado to the ground.

All this week we’ll be unpacking a new topic to keep you safe during a severe weather event. Stay tuned to WOWO.