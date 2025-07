NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of New Haven has opened a new segment of the Lincoln Highway Trail, named after the historic highway that spans the US.

The $1.79 million trail is part of the city’s Lincoln Highway Corridor Plan to enhance WALKABLE access.

Future trail segments are planned to increase connectivity and provide safe routes for pedestrians in New Haven – including south along Minnich Road to connect the Fields of Grace development.