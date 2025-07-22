One Life Lost And Two Seriously Injured In Fulton County Crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — On July 20, 2025, shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fulton Police Department arrived at the scene of an injury-involved crash on State Road 25 near County Road 500 South. The accident resulted in the death of one individual and left two individuals with serious injuries.

The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Adam Kirk revealed that Nicole L. Davis, 43, of Gary, IN, was driving a 2021 KIA Sport heading northbound on State Road 25, with Steven V. Davis, 41, from Gary, IN, occupying the front passenger seat. Also in the vehicle was a juvenile passenger. For an undetermined reason, the KIA traveled into the pathway of a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Jackson C. Rentschler, 20, of Lucerne, IN.

Nicole Davis was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by the Fulton County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Davis and the juvenile were transported to an area hospital for serious injuries. Mr. Rentschler was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time, neither the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics is suspected of contributing to this crash. Notification to the family of the deceased has been made.