New I-465 Speed Limit

Indianapolis, Ind. (WOWO) — Get ready to cruise a little faster on Indianapolis’s main loop!

Starting July 1, 2025, the speed limit on most of Interstate 465 will officially increase from 55 to 65 miles per hour.This long-awaited change comes as a provision within a road funding bill, House Enrolled Act 1461, passed during the recent 2025 legislative session. For years, many Hoosiers have felt the 55 mph limit on I-465 was too slow for the flow of traffic, and data has often shown that most drivers were already exceeding that limit.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will begin installing new 65 mph speed limit signs across the I-465 loop starting in early July. Minimal traffic disruptions are expected during this process, with some temporary shoulder closures.

Important points for drivers to remember:

Work Zones:

Speed limits in active construction zones will remain lower for the safety of crews and drivers. Stricter penalties and even speed camera enforcement may apply in these areas.

Variable Speed Limits:

Portions of I-465, particularly between I-70 and I-65 on the southeast side, will continue to utilize variable speed limits. These limits can adjust by 5 mph increments based on real-time traffic, weather, or incident conditions, with a maximum of 65 mph.

Specific Exceptions:

The speed limit will remain 55 mph between 86th Street and 96th Street on the northwest side due to existing roadway design.

This increase aims to better align legal speeds with actual driving patterns, potentially improving traffic flow and reducing speed discrepancies.