New Law Increases Penalties for Dangerous Dog Owners in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved Avery’s Law, legislation designed to strengthen penalties for owners of dangerous dogs.

Named after 12-year-old Avery Russell, who was severely injured in a 2024 pit bull attack, the law raises minimum jail time for dog owners whose animals attack from 30 days to six months. The legislation also provides additional authority to animal control officers and dog wardens.

WBNS 10-TV reports that Avery’s Law now returns to the Ohio House to consider a Senate amendment before being sent to Governor Mike DeWine for final approval.

The bill was inspired by the Russell family’s advocacy following the June 2024 incident in which Avery suffered life-altering injuries. Supporters say the law will improve accountability for dangerous dog ownership across the state.