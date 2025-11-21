November 21, 2025
Local NewsOhio News

Election Bill Moves Forward in Ohio Legislature

by Brian Ford0
a close up of a toothbrush with the word vote written on it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 293, an election integrity measure that alters the state’s mail-in voting and voter registration procedures.

According to NBC-4 Columbus – The bill eliminates the four-day grace period for mail-in ballots, requiring ballots to be received by the board of elections by the close of polls on Election Day. S.B. 293 also mandates monthly verification of registered voters’ citizenship by the Secretary of State.

The legislation combines two previously separate bills sponsored by Senator Theresa Gavarone, a Republican from Bowling Green, to expedite passage. Because new language was added during the House process, the Senate must now vote to concur before the bill can be sent to Governor Mike DeWine for final approval.

Supporters say the changes are intended to increase confidence in election results. Opponents argue that the bill could restrict voting access.

Related posts

Preparing for the 2019 legislative session: What issues are facing our state?

WOWO News

Gas Price Update

WOWO News

Fort Wayne Receives $7.5M for Blighted Homes

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.