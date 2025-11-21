Election Bill Moves Forward in Ohio Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 293, an election integrity measure that alters the state’s mail-in voting and voter registration procedures.

According to NBC-4 Columbus – The bill eliminates the four-day grace period for mail-in ballots, requiring ballots to be received by the board of elections by the close of polls on Election Day. S.B. 293 also mandates monthly verification of registered voters’ citizenship by the Secretary of State.

The legislation combines two previously separate bills sponsored by Senator Theresa Gavarone, a Republican from Bowling Green, to expedite passage. Because new language was added during the House process, the Senate must now vote to concur before the bill can be sent to Governor Mike DeWine for final approval.

Supporters say the changes are intended to increase confidence in election results. Opponents argue that the bill could restrict voting access.