September 25, 2025
National News

New Legislation On AM Radio In Cars

by David Scheie0
WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — The House Energy & Commerce Committee voted 50 to 1 to pass The AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act.

It’s legislation aimed at stopping plans from automakers to remove free AM radio receivers from cars and force listeners to pay for all audio services.

Supporters say AM Radio is the backbone of the Emergency Alert System, and a critical line of defense against weather and other disasters.

A last-minute change to the committee’s action, however, could sunset the law in eight years.

