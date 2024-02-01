New public parking garage opens downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new public parking garage has opened in downtown Fort Wayne.

Beginning Thursday, the STAR Bank Garage, located at 222 West Berry St., is available to the public.

The 390-space precast construction garage is an addition to the over 5,200 public parking spaces currently overseen by the City of Fort Wayne’s Department of Redevelopment in the downtown area.

The six-story garage accepts all major credit cards as payment, with public rates for the first fifteen minutes free, $1 an hour, and $8 per day maximum. The garage is operated by City Redevelopment, with daily operations managed by ABM Industries Inc.

With a $43.3 million investment by local Ashberry 8 Group, the corporate headquarters for STAR Financial Bank and mixed-used commercial and retail space constitute a seven-story, 68,000 square foot development along Main Street. Ashberry Development and STAR Financial Bank intend to hold a grand opening ceremony for the bank headquarters later this spring.

“Additional public parking in our growing and vibrant downtown is vital as we continue to be a leader in providing live, work, and play options for individuals and families,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Through the Ashberry project and STAR’s continued investment in our community, we’re sending a strong message that Fort Wayne is on the move and making a positive difference.”