A Man Arrested After An OWI Boating Incident Last Year Has Been Sentenced

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, conservation officers said that they responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2nd about a crash on Lake James.

Upon arrival, they discovered that 46-year-old Kevin Crist had hit a 13-year-old who was on a paddleboard with his boat.

The teen received minor injuries after being knocked off the board.

Officers said Crist was arrested for operating a motorboat while intoxicated and dangerous operation of a motorboat.

Christ pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.

He was also sentenced to one-year probation and ordered to serve 80 hours of community service.

His license was also suspended for 60 days.