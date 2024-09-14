New program offered to Ohio residents to help prevent STIs

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – Ohio residents now have access to a new program to help stop sexually transmitted infections.

The new program is an at-home test that can check for chlamydia, syphilis, gonorrhea, HIV and hepatitis B and C.

The Defiance County Health Department states that STIs in the country have been increasing.

In 2018, 20 percent of Defiance County youth had reported having sex, and at least half of them reported having multiple partners. On average, the county sees about 10 to 15 cases of chlamydia each month.

The new Aware Home Test allows residents to order a free testing kit that includes shipping both ways. Users collect their samples at home and ship them to a lab where they will be tested for any STIs.

Those who test positive for any infections are connected to healthcare.

A free testing kit can be ordered on the Aware Home Test website.